Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,287,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Medtronic worth $553,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 40,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 1,158,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

