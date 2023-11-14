Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Realty Income worth $537,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 3.9 %

O stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,918. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

