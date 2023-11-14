Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 102,247 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Elevance Health worth $843,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.88. 73,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

