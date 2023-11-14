Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,440 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.23% of PulteGroup worth $550,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.