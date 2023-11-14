Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,545,833 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,019,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,545,833 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Comcast worth $1,621,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. 3,008,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,736,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.