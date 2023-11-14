Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,900,669 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,462,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of AT&T worth $773,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 5,379,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,720,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

