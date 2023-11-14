Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,699 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of American Express worth $525,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 27,034.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in American Express by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.26. 523,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

