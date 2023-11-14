Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 877,580 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 877,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Walmart worth $934,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.94. The stock had a trading volume of 699,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,530. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

