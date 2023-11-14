Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,683,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Coca-Cola worth $824,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 132.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 2,870,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,545,480. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

