Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,275,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Mondelez International worth $530,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.05. 808,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,305. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

