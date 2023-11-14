Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

