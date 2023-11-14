Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $24.43

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $26.62. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 10,429,134 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.