Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.10. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 23,358,862 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 12.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.