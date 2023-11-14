Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.10. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 23,358,862 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.
Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
