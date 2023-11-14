Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

