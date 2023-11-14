Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $207,000 in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLV. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 418,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 94,023 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

