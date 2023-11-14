DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the October 15th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLH by 16.7% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

