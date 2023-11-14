DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,423 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 806,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 151,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 891,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 184,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,905. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.