Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.40

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.40 and last traded at C$99.13, with a volume of 35030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.54.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOL

Dollarama Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92. The firm has a market cap of C$27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.81.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4611808 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.