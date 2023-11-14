Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124,713 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $374.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.