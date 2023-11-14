Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$14.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.85 million.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 794,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 167,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

