Dudley Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $332,126,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

