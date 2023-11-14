Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

