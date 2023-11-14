Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $4,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of VABK opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.33. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 29.65%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

