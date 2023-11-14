Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.