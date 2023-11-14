Dudley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.11 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

