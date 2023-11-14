Dudley Capital Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $459.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average of $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

