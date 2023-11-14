Dudley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 5.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $235.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $747.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

