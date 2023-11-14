Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

