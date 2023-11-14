Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

