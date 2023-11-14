Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $450.02 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

