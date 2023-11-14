Dudley Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

