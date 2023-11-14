Dudley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

