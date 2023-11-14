E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $976.50

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$976.50 and last traded at C$976.50, with a volume of 137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$975.00.

E-L Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$896.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$908.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.34%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

