Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 122.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Shares of ECC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

