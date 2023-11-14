Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the October 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

EVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 49,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,893. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

