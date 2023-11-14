Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

