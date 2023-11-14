Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,383 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Insider Activity

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $183,726.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,649,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,913,634.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,480.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

