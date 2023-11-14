Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 506 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after buying an additional 619,551 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $135.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.