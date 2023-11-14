Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

