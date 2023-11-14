Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,733,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,752,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after buying an additional 255,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.80%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

