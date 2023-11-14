Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,321 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

