Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

