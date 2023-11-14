Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

