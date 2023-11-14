Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,468 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 0.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

