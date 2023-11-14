Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $335.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $861.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $335.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

