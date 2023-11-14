Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,322 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 196,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Southern by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,016,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after buying an additional 169,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

