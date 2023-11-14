Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $610,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 317,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000.

IPAC stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

