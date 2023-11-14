Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 61.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

