Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.67% and a negative return on equity of 639.04%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBL opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.57. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

