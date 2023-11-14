Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edison International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Edison International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 336,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE EIX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,813. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

